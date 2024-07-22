Breaking: FG appoints eight Deputy Corps Marshals, three for retirement

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of eight Assistant Corps Marshals as Deputy Corps Marshals, with three of the new DCMs to proceed on retirement.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, approved the appointment on July 21.

According to a statement on Monday, the remaining five DCMs are to fill existing vacancies in the South South, South East, South West, North Central and North West geopolitical zones.

According to the statement signed by the Acting Corps Public Education Officer, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, the newly-appointed DCMs are Clement Oladele, who is to represent the North Central; Chidiebere Nkwonta, the representative of the South East; while Sunday Iyamah has been appointed to fill the vacancy in the South South.

The two other newly-appointed DCMs are MR Yerima, who is to represent the North West, and Abiodun Akinlade, the representative of the South West when the incumbent, DCM Bisi Kazeem bows out in August.

According to Ogungbemide, the promoted senior officers to proceed on immediate retirement are DCM Kingsley Agomoh, DCM Jonas Agwu as well as DCM Zubairu Mato.

Akume expressed delight over the level of transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process and urged the appointed officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the corporate vision of the Corps, which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He stated that the appointment is part of President Bola Tinubu’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work, which is in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Hope Agenda regime.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, equally congratulated the newly-elevated Officers for their excellent performances during the exercise, noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities.

Marshal charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new rank calls for more focus, more dedication, commitment and passion.

He admonished those who were not fortunate this appointment year to keep faith alive and be loyal to the system.

Speaking further, the Corps Marshal promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Corps.

As such, he beckoned on all personnel to be of good cheer and put in great efforts towards the realisation of the corporate mandate of the Corps.

