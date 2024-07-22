Ogun: Police recover pistol from suspected cultist

Operatives from the Lafenwa Division of the Ogun State Police Command have nabbed a suspected cultist, Shina Peters, as they also recovered unlawful fabricated lethal weapons from him.

The Eagle Online gleaned this from a Situation Report sighted by our Correspondent in the early hours of Monday.

According to the Situation Report, the suspect, who was arrested at about 12:08am on Sunday in Ita-Oshin/Aro axis of Abeokuta, the state capital, was caught with criminal charms, axe, Jack knife and a locally made gun still in construction.

It added that the suspect resisted arrest after being caught with the lethal weapons.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development to The Eagle Online.

Odutola noted that the suspect is currently being interrogated and the case will be transferred to the State CIID for further discreet investigations.

According to Odutola, the stop and search procedure was in compliance with the directives of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Alamutu Abiodun.

She added that the raid would continue to rid the state of criminal elements.

She also assured that further development will be communicated to the public in due time.

