Police manhunt killers of Katsina hunter

The Katsina State Police Command said it has initiated a manhunt to apprehend the killers of a member of the Nigerian Hunters Association, Aliyu Yahaya, who was brutally murdered in the Jibia local government area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the ongoing investigation to the PUNCH on Wednesday morning.

Sadiq, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, stated: “Efforts are ongoing to arrest the perpetrators as the investigation proceeds.”

Suspected bandits had reportedly attacked Yahaya’s residence in Magamar-Jibia, within the Mazanya district of Jibia LGA of Katsina on August 13.

They shot him, set his body ablaze and abducted his wife, son and three neighbours.

A family member, Salisu Yahaya, recounted the harrowing incident, said: “Around 2am on August 13, 2024, armed terrorists scaled the wall of Aliyu’s home, shot him dead, and set his body ablaze inside his room.

“Despite being fatally wounded, he tried to protect his family from being kidnapped, but the assailants overpowered him and whisked away his family.”

A colleague of the deceased, Basiru Muhammad, expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing Yahaya as a patriotic young man who died while serving his community.

Muhammad also called for urgent security measures to prevent such tragedies in the area and across the state.

A neighbour, Amadu Bello, whose two wives and mother-in-law were also abducted, pleaded with authorities to prioritise the rescue of his family members.

“I urge the government to take immediate action to safeguard residents from terrorist activities. The lack of adequate security personnel has contributed to the frequency of such attacks in our communities,” he lamented.

Adding his voice, a traditional titleholder in the area, Aminu Dan Mugyanbo, stressed the importance of decisive action from the state governor, Dikko Radda, to address the security challenges plaguing Magamar-Jibia and other parts of the Jibia Local Government Area.

“As we grapple with the devastating impact of this and many other attacks on our community, we will continue to support the efforts of local vigilante groups in protecting lives,” he stated.

