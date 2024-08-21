NAF strikes kill five terrorist commanders, 35 fighters in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force has disclosed that its fighter aircraft of Air Component Operation Hadin Kai successfully executed an air interdiction mission on August 16, 2024, in Arina, Southern Tumbuns, Borno State.

It was learnt that the air strikes killed five top terrorist commanders: Munzir Arika, Sani Dilla (Dan Hausawan Jubillaram), Ameer Modu, Dan Fulani Fari Fari, and Bakoura Arina Chiki.

Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, in a statement on Wednesday, added that the strike neutralised 35 other fighters in the terrorists camp.

According to him, the strikes followed a decisive effort to further weaken the activities of remnants of terrorists operating in the Northeast while also protecting innocent civilians and their own troops.

He said: “Prior to the mission, intelligence had revealed the clandestine migration of terrorists into the area from neighbouring locations.

“Confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions were further conducted on 12 and 15 August 2024, which identified numerous terrorists and active structures concealed under trees.

“Consequently, coordinated airstrikes were launched over the location, and the targets successfully engaged.

“This resulted in the neutralization of several terrorists and the destruction of their structures.

“Battle Damage Assessment after the strikes revealed that several pieces of equipment, vehicles, water vessels, and a suspected medical dispensary were obliterated by the strikes.

“Additionally, credible intelligence further revealed that 5 key terrorist leaders were either killed or severely injured in the strike.

“The key terrorist commanders believed to have been present at the location during the operation include Munzir Arika, Sani Dilla (Dan Hausawan Jubillaram), Ameer Modu, Dan Fulani Fari Fari, and Bakoura Arina Chiki, along with over 35 other foot soldiers.

“This operation, no doubt, has significantly degraded the operational capacity of the few remaining terrorists in the region.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to supporting the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in safeguarding the region and ensuring peace and security prevail.”

