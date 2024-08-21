NAFDAC mops up fake Milo beverage in Bauchi market

The Bauchi State Office of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, has begun a three-day exercise in markets in Bauchi State to mop up fake Milo chocolate drinks in circulation.

The Bauchi State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Dr Paul Kamai made this known on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Bauchi.

”The NAFDAC office began the inspections in markets and superstores to get rid of the fake Milo in circulation following a directive from the Headquarters.

“This exercise will last for three days starting Tuesday,” he said.

The state director also said that the agency had scheduled a date within the week to engage the leadership of the association of Agro chemical dealers on the dangers of chemicals on foods.

”In Bauchi, we will engage the dealers of Agro chemicals against the use of Dictholoruvis and Paraquat chemicals to store food as we approach harvest period.

“These are dangerous chemicals that have been banned over time,” he added.

Kamai called the attention of Bakers and packaged water producers to renew their licences within the stipulated two years timeline.

He said failure to renew the operational licences, could result in penalties that might affect business operations.

Kamai called on small and medium enterprises to register their products with NAFDAC to assimilate their products into Nigerian markets. (NAN)

