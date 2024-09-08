Police investigate death of 20-year old man in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command says it has begun an investigation into the death of a 20-year old man allegedly killed by gunmen.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that Okokomaiko Police Division received information from concerned members of the public about the case on Friday at about 10.30 p.m.

“The informants said that at about 10.10 p.m of same date at Abeokuta Street, Okokomaiko in Ojo area of Lagos, four unidentified gunmen were seen chasing a young man in the area”, he said.

He also said that the gunmen allegedly shot him many times on the head, stomach and leg till he died.

“After their evil act, they abandoned the body and took to their heels and escaped.

“Immediately after the police received the information, a team of anti-crime went to the scene and met one Vivian of same address, who happened to be the mother of the deceased.

“She identified him as her son who lived with her on same address.

“Photograph of the deceased was taken, the body was evacuated and deposited at Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba for autopsy,” he said.

Hundeyin said that investigation was in progress while efforts were on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

He said that the case file would be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department, Panti-Yaba, for further investigation.

