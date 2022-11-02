Police confirm N30m ransom demand for kidnapped 21 children, 19 others

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of over 40 farmers, including 21 children, at a farm in Mai Ruwa community, Faskari Local Government Area.

The spokesman of the Command, SP Gambo Isa, confirmed the development on Wednesday in Katsina.

Gambo, who spoke on the kidnapping that occurred on Sunday with the 21 children victims aged between 15 and 18, said: “Yes, we got the report and we are working to rescue them.

“The children among them are 21, between 15 and 18 years.”

According to available information, the terrorists are demanding a N30 million ransom or direct discussion with the owner of the farm where the victims worked, according to sources in Faskari and Funtua, the victims’ communities.





