Police confirm fresh attacks on Southern Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the occurrence of a fresh attack on Zango Kataf Local Government Area on Saturday night.

SP Muhammad Jalije, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Jalige said the attack occurred at 8:40pm in Ungwan Wakili.

He said: “I can confirm that there was an attack, and people were killed, but we are yet to ascertain the exact number of those killed.”

Jalge said prior to Saturday night’s attacks, the police had been managing the security situation in the area following the killing of a herder in the bush four days ago.

He added: “Before the attacks, there was something we have been managing for four days now.

“One boy was killed in the bush while rearing his animals, and we have been on top of the situation before this unfortunate incident.”

Sources, however, told NAN that the killing of the herder might not be unconnected with the latest attacks.