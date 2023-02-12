Police arrest woman for dehumanising her maid + Video

Policemen have arrested a woman for abusing her underaged domestic maid by beating and locking up her in the house for three days.

In a video obtained by The Eagle Online, some officers were seen interrogating the lady, who has two boys of her own.

They stressed at how the woman dehumanised her maid and inflicted several marks of cane on her back.

The policemen stated that the woman is wicked to her maid, but good to her own children.

Meanwhile, her two children, who were also captured in the video, were seen looking healthy, while the maid looked weak and had black eyes.