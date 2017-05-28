Police arrest two with explosives in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command on Friday announced the arrest of two men with suspected Improvised Explosive Device.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Kennedy Idirisu, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lafia that the men were arrested in Loko Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that an Ak-47 rifle and 21 rounds of live ammunition were also recovered from the suspects following raid on their location by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Idirisu claimed that the suspects had on interrogation, confessed to being members of a six-man robbery gang terrorizing the area.

He said that the police was on the trail of the other four suspects, as it continue with investigation to ascertain the source of the IED.

The command’s spokesman said the police had also taken steps to check the proliferation of illegal firearms in the state.

He said all residents in possession of illegal firearms have been given 30 days within which to surrender them or risk arrest and prosecution.

Idirisu said: “After the expiration of the period of grace, the state police command in conjunction with other sister security agencies will embark on special operation to clampdown on persons in possession of firearms illegally and prosecute them accordingly.”

The PPRO urged residents to volunteer information to the police on the manufacturers, buyers, sellers and those in possession of illegal firearms through phone lines: 08108795930, 08112692680, 08123821571.

Idirissu also disclosed that the command had arrested 25 suspects for various offences between April and May this year, some of whom have been charged to court.

He listed items recovered within the period to include an AK-49 rifle, 12 locally made guns, 36 calibre of different ammunition, four motorcycles and four cars.

He said: “You will recall that major operations were carried out in some identified criminal hideouts within the state in the first quarter of 2017 which led to the arrest of over 50 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

“We believe these major operational successes accounted for the drastic drop in crime rate within April and May.”

Idirissu assured that the command would continue to review its crime fighting strategies for effectiveness.