The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested six suspects for questioning over the shooting and killing of one Kayode Olorunroba, 35, of No. 3, Werewere St., Alagbado in Lagos State.

The command’s spokesman, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Monday that Olorunroba was shot at AVID Sharwama Spot, Alagbado on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that Adejobi said the suspects had begun to give useful information that could assist the police in its investigation.

“The deceased had an altercation with another customer, who is now at large at the spot.

“After the shooting; the deceased’s friend, Kazeem, took him (Kayode) to a herbalist in Ogun , who extracted the pellets from him instead of reporting the incident to the police.

“Kazeem later took Kayode to his brother’s house at Ipaja Area, Lagos State, where he gave up the ghost,’’ he said.

Adejobi said that detectives acting on the directives of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, were mobilised to hunt for the suspects and arrested them.

“Odumosu has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, to take over the case for discreet investigation.

“He (commissioner) reiterates his commitment to rid Lagos State of crime and criminality with the support of the residents of the state,’’ Adejobi said.