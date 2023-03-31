Police arrest relationship expert, Blessing Okoro

Self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police on Thursday.

Information has it that she was arrested on Thursday by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon.

While it was still not clear why she was picked up, there are speculations of it being related to the case of popular car dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, and his late wife, Bimbo.

Recall that Okoro claimed that she is IVD’s therapist after he was accused of physically abusing his wife before her death.

She has also been accused of making defamatory statements about Bimbo and her family.

IVD, 37, was charged to court by the Lagos State Government for the alleged murder of his wife.