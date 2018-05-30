Police arrest four suspected cattle rustlers in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command says it has arrested four suspected cattle rustlers after a fierce gun battle in Kaduna.

The Public Relation Officer of the command, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu, said this in a statement on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that suspected cattle rustlers killed three people and injured four others in Chikun and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of the state at about 2 p.m on May 29, and carted away cattle.

Aliyu said that the command received a distress call on May 29 at about 2 p.m that a large number of heavily armed men on motorcycles invaded Kuriga village in Chikun Local Government Area and attacked cattle rearers in the bush.

He said: “In a swift response, a combined team of Police and Vigilante Teams went after the fleeing bandits where they engaged them in a fierce gun battle resulting in the arrest of four of them while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“The arrested suspects are assisting the police in investigation aimed at apprehending other gang members on the run.’’

The spokesman appealed to members of the public to be vigilant and report any person with suspicious wounds to the nearest security agency.

“Members of the public are free to go about their lawful businesses as the Police Command remains resolute in fighting crimes and criminal activities.”