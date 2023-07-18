Police arrest 18 suspected cultists in Enugu, recover arms

828 828

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested no fewer than 18 suspected cultists in different locations while recovering firearms, ammunition and other incriminating exhibits.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that those arrested were 18 suspected male members of Black Axe Confraternity that planned to execute sinister activities to mark the group’s 7/7 day celebration between July 6 and 7, 2023.

He said that items recovered included one Pump Action gun with six live cartridges; one battle axe; three black berets with the inscription, Black Axe; three face-caps inscribed with: Ezeagu Sub-Zone 7/7; a yellow muffler; and three drums.

He said: “The suspects confessed to being members of the Black Axe Confraternity and had unlawfully assembled in the locations of their arrest to carry out illicit acts to mark the group’s 7/7 day celebration.

“Some of the suspects were found to have been previously arrested and arraigned in court for similar criminal acts.

“The suspects shall be arraigned in court once the ongoing investigation is concluded.”