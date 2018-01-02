Police arrest 16 blood drinking kidnappers

The Nigeria Police has arrested 16 “vicious” kidnapping and armed robbery gang terrorising Nigerians along the Abuja-Kaduna Road.

The Force spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Tuesday, added that they were arrested in Sabon Wuse in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State.

Moshood named the suspects to include Ibrahim Umar, gang leader Isiaka Mohammed, Hassan Usman, Mubarak Adamu, Yisuf Sani, Musa Usman, Yakabu Wakili and Abdullahi Abdulkarim among others.

Moshood said items recovered from the suspects are: five AK 47 rifles, nine AK 47 magazines, two cutlasses, one cell phone and 1,598 rounds of ammunition.

He said the arrest followed a coordinated operations by the Special Tactical Squad operating in the area.

The spokesman said the gang leader, Umar, confessed to have killed 10 persons during their operations.

He said further that Umar also confessed that they killed those who cannot pay ransom and drink their blood.

Moshood, who revealed the suspects were arrested during the yuletide, said it was a huge success for the Nigeria Police and Nigerians in general.

He said the suspects have all confessed to the various roles they played in the commission of the crime.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court after the completion of investigation,” he said.

He said the force has evolved new security arrangement to fight and prevent crimes in the country in the new year.