Plaza Demolition: Gbenga Daniel’s wife describes Gov. Abiodun’s action reckless, lawless 

The wife of former Ogun State Governor, Yeye Olufunke Daniel has expressed shock over demolition of her property – Datkem Plaza, Ijebu Ode by the agents of South West State.

The action which her Lawyer described as “executive recklessness, lawlessness and irresponsibility” happened Sunday.

A press release issued by Adeyinka Kotoye, S.A.N of PAGE Law Office, and the legal firm representing Yeye Daniel, said: “We were shocked and miffed that the Ogun State government ignored court papers served on its agents on Thursday, September 7 asking them to stop all actions on the building. “l’his matter began when the Ogun State Planning and development Authority sealed the building on August I without any prior notice. Interestingly, a quit notice was only served on August 31 by the same Planning and Development Authority asking the owner to vacate the premises within three days.”

“Meanwhile, Datkem applied for unsealing and regularisation of the building on August 2 and paid the mandatory fee of N5()0, 000 to the Ogun State government. We have evidence of this payment. However, we were shocked and astonished that the Ogun State government ignored the ongoing legal process and went ahead to demolish the complex in the early hours of Sunday. We want to believe the State Attorney General’s advice was ignored on this matter”.

The statement added: “Our clients, as law abiding citizens of Ogun State, will continue to seek redress in the courts. Even when our clients have suffered unimaginable and huge losses as a result of this illegal demolition, we will not relent in pursuing justice in the courts.

“I want to believe that the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, was not informed of this illegality. But if he was informed and still decided to use the instruments of the State against our clients, it is nothing but executive recklessness. But we will continue to fight for justice and ensure that our clients”.