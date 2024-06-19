Plateau pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

Ismaila Musa, a pilgrim from Plateau State, has passed on in Makka, Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Daiyabu Dauda, the Executive Secretary, Plateau Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, disclosed this in a statement.

In the statement issued on Tuesday in Jos, the state capital, Dauda said that the deceased, who hails from Mangu Local Government Area of the state, died on Tuesday during a brief illness.

He said: “He was ill and has been on admission at Annur Specialist Hospital in Makka since May 31.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the government and people of Plateau.

“We pray that Allah will accept his hajj, grant him eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”