Bukola Saraki’s mother dies at 89

Florence Morenike Saraki, the mother of a former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is dead.

Madam Saraki, wife of the Senate Leader in the Second Republic, was 89 years old when she died on Tuesday.

The younger Saraki, who was a two-term governor of Kwara State, confirmed the death of his mother on X late on Monday.

The Medical Doctor cum politician wrote: “With profound sadness and total submission to the will of Almighty God, I announce the passing of my beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and matriarch, Chief Mrs. Florence Morenike Saraki, who peacefully transitioned today, Tuesday, June 18th, 2024.

“Details regarding funeral arrangements will be shared in due course.

“We appreciate your love, prayers, and support as we mourn Mama’s passing.”