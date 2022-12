Photos: Sanwo-Olu, Deputy, Hamzat flag off APC governorship campaign on Saturday

Wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others during the Lagos State APC Gubernatorial campaign flag off at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu acknowledging cheers from party supporters during the Lagos State APC Gubernatorial campaign flag off at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Party faithful during the Lagos State APC Gubernatorial campaign flag off at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Inset l-r: Chairman, Lagos APC, Hon Cornelius Ojelabi, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the campaign flag off. Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle) addressing party faithful during the Lagos State APC Gubernatorial campaign flag off at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle) addressing party faithful during the Lagos State APC Gubernatorial campaign flag off at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and APC National Youth Leader, Mr Dayo Israel during the Lagos State APC Gubernatorial campaign flag off at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa; Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman, Lagos APC, Hon Cornelius Ojelabi; Director General of the Lagos APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Sen Ganiyu Solomon; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; APC National Youth Leader, Mr Dayo Israel and Lagos West Senatorial candidate, Dr (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule during the Lagos State APC Gubernatorial campaign flag off at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Chairman, Lagos APC, Hon Cornelius Ojelabi; Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Lagos East Senatorial candidate, Senator Tokunbo Abiru; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Lagos West Senatorial candidate, Dr (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule; Lagos Central Senatorial candidate, Hon Wasiu Eshinlokun Sanni and the Director General of the Lagos APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Sen Ganiyu Solomon during the Lagos State APC Gubernatorial campaign flag off at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, on Saturday, December 3, 2022.