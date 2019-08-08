The President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (third from right), with Senator Teslim Folarin (fourth from right), Senator Ajibola Basiru (right), Senator Sani Musa (third from left) and Senator Bello Mandiya (left) at Al-Masjid An-Nabawi, the Holy Mosque of Prophet Mohammed (SAW) in Madina, Saudi Arabia. The President of the Senate is currently in the Holy Land to perform this year’s Hajj.

Nigerians and nationals of other countries taking selfies with the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, at Al-Masjid An-Nabawi, the Holy Mosque of Prophet Mohammed (SAW) in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

Senator Teslim Folarin (left) with the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, at the Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (right), performing this year’s Hajj with Senator Ajibola Basiru at the Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, in the midst of fellow senators, including Senator Ajibola Basiru (left), at the Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah.