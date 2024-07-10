Photonews: Shell on facility visit to Dangote Refinery

L-R: Head of Business Development, Shell Trading and Shipping Company (STASCO), Filippo Bof; Managing Director, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor; President, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote; Managing Director, Shell Western Supply and Trading, Rodrigo Teixeira de Abreu; and STASCO’s Business Development Manager (Nigeria), Bridget Ehime, after a Shell delegation’s facility visit to Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Plant in Lagos… on Thursday July 4, 2024.

