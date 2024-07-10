Tinubu mourns Honourable Olaide Akinremi

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Honourable Olaide Akinremi, the lawmaker representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The late Akinremi was a two-term lawmaker and member of the All Progressives Congress.

President Tinubu also commiserated with members of the National Assembly, friends, and associates of the deceased over this profound loss.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and strength to his family at this difficult time.

