Peter Obi to present petitions against Tinubu in three weeks

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has ordered Peter Obi and the Labour Party to present their joint petition against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory at the 2023 election within three weeks.

The Tribunal also ordered the President-elect, Tinubu, to defend his victory along with the Independent National Electoral Commission within five days.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, issued the order on Tuesday while presenting the pre-hearing session report of the Tribunal.

Among others, Justice Tsammani ordered that Obi open his petition for hearing on May 30 and end same on June 23.

Recall that Obi, through his counsel, Professor Awa Kalu, SAN, had requested a period of seven weeks to establish their allegations against Tinubu’s victory.The Tribunal said that it arrived at the decision because of the limited time within which the petition must be disposed of.

Meanwhile, the Tribunal has ordered the consolidation of the petitions so as to ensure an expeditious hearing.

However, the Tribunal rejected the objection of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress to the consolidation.