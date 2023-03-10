Peter Obi speaks on train, bus collision in Lagos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 polls in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has commiserated with the families who lost loved one and those injured in the collision of a train and luxury bus in Lagos on Thursday.

The collision, which left six dead, involved a staff bus of the Lagos State Government at PWD area of the state.

It occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

Reacting, Obi, a former two-term Governor of Anambra State, spoke in a series of tweets on Thursday.

He tweeted: “I received the depressing news of a train collision with a BRT Staff Bus in Ikeja today, where precious lives were lost and several people wounded.

“We must at all cost, guard against accidents like this.

“The many lives lost to such avoidable incidents are heart breaking.

“The relevant agencies and authorities must stand up to their responsibilities.

“I commiserate with the bereaved families and hope the critically injured are given good medical care for quick recovery.

“We are united with you in this time of sorrow and pain.

“May God keep us all safe as we go about our daily lives.”