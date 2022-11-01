Peter Obi distances self from Labour Party manifesto in circulation

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 polls, Peter Obi, has denied releasing his manifesto ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The former two-term Governor of Anambra State evealed this on Monday via his verified Twitter handle.

Obi tweeted: “We have not formally released our Manifesto.

“I will do so personally.

“It seems an earlier draft copy under review has made its way into the public space.

“Until I release the approved and final draft, please disregard what is being circulated.”