Peseiro charges Golden Eaglets to keep working hard

Head Coach of the Super Eagles, José Santos Peseiro says he is convinced that Nigeria is a country flowing with an abundance of football talents, after watching the training sessions of the U17 boys, Golden Eaglets on Monday morning at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project pitch, Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



The Portuguese tactician admitted he was very impressed with the performance of the players, and charged them to keep improving their game as preparations for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Algeria hot up. He also admonished players that would eventually be dropped not to be dejected as that would not be the end of their football career.



“I am impressed with what I have seen with the performance of the players here. Nigeria is known for having very talented players, so I am therefore not surprised with the performance of these players,” Peseiro said.



“You have to keep working hard and keep improving your game. Unfortunately, not all the players here will be selected. You should not give up if you fail to make the final team,” he added.



The Golden Eaglets have been drawn in Group B of the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Algeria, where the team will trade tackles with Zambia, Morocco and South Africa in the city of Constantine.