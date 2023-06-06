PDP Witness to PEPC: I signed result sheet for Nasarawa under duress

A witness of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ibrahim Hamza, on Monday told the Presidential Election Petition Court that he signed the election results of Nasarawa State under duress.

The witness said this during the continuation of the hearing of a petition filed by Atiku Abubakar and his party, PDP.

They are challenging the February 25 presidential election results which brought President Bola Tinubu to power.

The respondents in the petition, marked: CA/PEPC/05/2023, are Independent National electoral Commission, President Tinubu and All Progressives Congress.

The witness, who is the 10th witness called by the PDP, said he is a human resources consultant and represented his party, PDP, as Nasarawa collation officer.

Being cross examined by the counsel for the INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud, Hamza told the court that he signed the results under duress.

He said: “I did not state this in my witness statement of oath because I know a day like this would come.

“The results were altered after I appended my name and signed.

“Due process was not followed.

“I had to sign to obtain a copy of the results because there was this intimidation that if I did not sign, I would not be given the result.”

Hamza said that he voted, but the results were not uploaded because the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System failed.

Similarly, Abiye Sekibo, PW7, told the court during cross-examination by the counsel for Tinubu, Akin Olujimi (SAN), that the results from polling units across the state were not captured on the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System.

Sekibo is PDP’s state collation officer for Rivers State.

He said: “All the polling units I went to, they could not upload the results.”

He however admitted that his candidate did not poll up to 25 per cent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory.

Abraham David, PW9 and FCT collation office, also said his candidate did not win 25 per cent votes in the FCT.

Lastly, Mohammed Madaki, PDP Chairman for the FCT) testified as the 8th witness (PW8).

Meanwhile, the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned the further hearing of the petition until Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the PDP and Abubakar during the pre-hearing session told the panel that they are calling 100 witnesses to prove their petition.