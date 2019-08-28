The peoples Democratic Party says that the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, has never interfered in the processes of the Bayelsa State governorship primary scheduled for September 3.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

The PDP South-South Youth Vanguard had earlier warned Secondus against interfering in the Bayelsa governorship primary.

Ologbondiyan said the allegation was totally wrong and was just being used to create a wrong impression about the party and its leaders to the public.

He said the process for the primaries was still ongoing and the party had yet to take any position.

“It is totally unfair and misplaced for anybody or group of people to allege that the party has taken a position,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said the party had constituted committees to go and conduct three ad hoc delegates elections.

“I can clearly say that the governors who chaired those teams, to the best of their abilities, were wonderful in their performance and such other processes will follow,” he said.

Ologbondiya said the party had a channel for aggrieved aspirants or members to express themselves.

He said: “If there are grievances, aspirants and members should follow that rather than making frivolous allegations.”

He, however, expressed confidence that the PDP was going to win Bayelsa and Kogi States governorship elections in a free and fair elections, saying the two states were PDP strongholds.

He said there was no division in the PDP in Kogi, adding that the party was “intact and strong” in both states going into the two governorship elections.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to ensure that Kogi and Bayelsa States elections were credible.