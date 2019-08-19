The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday began screening of its governorship aspirants for Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections scheduled for November 16.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the exercise was being held at two separate venues simultaneously.

Aspirants from Bayelsa were undergoing screening at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse zone 5; while aspirants from Kogi were being screened at Legacy House, the party’s presidential campaign office in Maitama.

The Chairman of the Screening Committee for Kogi is the Governor of Taraba, Dirus Ishaku, while the Chairman for Bayelsa Screening Committee is the Governor of Oyo, Seyi Makinde.

Speaking separately with newsmen after going through the screening, the aspirants expressed confidence in the screening and satisfaction with the process.

Former Governor of Kogi, Capt. Idris Wada, who was the first aspirant, said that the exercise was satisfactory.

He said: “I am confidence in the screening committee chair by Ishaku which is doing a thorough and professional job.

“I am satisfied with the process and I am confidence in the panel. I have very positive disposition to what they have done.’’

Wada said that so far his candidacy was being embraced across the state and he was sure of wining the primaries.

He expressed confidence that whoever emerged as the party’s candidate would be supported by all other aspirants.

Senator Dino Melaiye, representing Kogi West, who is also an aspirant, said that the committee was doing professional work.

He said: “The committee was very professional and I met all the requirements by the screening committee and the party.”

Another aspirant from Kogi, Muhammed Tetes, said that from the interaction at the screening, he believed the committee would do the right thing.

He said that all the aspirants were qualified to rule the state and they were ready to work together.

He said: “We have discussed among ourselves while we are waiting for the screening exercise that after the outcome of the primary, we should be ready to work together.

“We need to work together in the interest of the masses and development of the grassroots.

“As you are aware, Kogi is at the state of disarray and it is only through team work and common understanding that we would be able to move the state forward. This is a task that must be done by PDP.’’