PDP dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti States executives

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has dissolved the party’s Ebonyi and Ekiti State executive committees with immediate effect.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ologunagba said that the NWC approved the dissolution of the two states executives after extensive deliberations and consultations.

He said the decision of the NWC was pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)€ of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“The PDP charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Ebonyi and Ekiti States respectively to remain united and focused on the task ahead,” Ologunagba said.