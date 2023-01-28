Home
News
Sport
Politics
Column
Business
Life & Style
Crime
R&D Health
Diet and Fitness
Intimacy
Entertainment
Photos
Fashion
Movies
Music
Videos
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Trending
Your Children’s Destiny Will be Like the Man You Vote For — Bishop Samuel Olumakinde
Naira notes scarcity: Don’t add to suffering, Badejo tells CBN
Amotekun arrests man in Osogbo for allegedly raping two minors
Tribunal: Protesters barricade Osun roads, CP convoy blocked
Strike: NLC wants Buhari to order payment of withheld salaries of varsity workers
FG links worsening fuel scarcity to cross-border smuggling
2023: APC accuses Jandor of causing violence in Lagos
First alumnus of YABATECH Rector retires
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
News
Sport
Politics
Column
Business
Life & Style
Crime
R&D Health
Diet and Fitness
Intimacy
Entertainment
Photos
Fashion
Movies
Music
Videos
Home
»
Videos
»
Passengers Stranded As Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails In Abuja
Videos
Passengers Stranded As Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails In Abuja
By
The Eagle Online
January 28, 2023
Updated:
January 28, 2023
No Comments
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Tumblr
Email
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Abuja-kaduna train
Share.
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Tumblr
Telegram
Email
The Eagle Online
Related
Posts
Your Children’s Destiny Will be Like the Man You Vote For — Bishop Samuel Olumakinde
January 28, 2023
Bullion Vans Missed It’s Way to Tinubu’s House in 2019 — APC Chieftain
January 28, 2023
How PDP Beat APC in Osun Without Vote Buying — Adeleke’s Campaign Spokesman
January 28, 2023
Submit
Type above and press
Enter
to search. Press
Esc
to cancel.