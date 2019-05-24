Jide Bolaji, the Secretary of the Professional Golfers Association, on Friday said the proposed affiliation with the European PGA will further boost the profile of the PGA of Nigeria.

Bolaji made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos ahead of the May 25 inspection by the European PGA to assess the capacity of Nigeria’s PGA.

NAN reports that an official from the PGA of Europe will inspect the facilities of the Nigerian PGA as part of the requirements for affiliation to the European golf tours.

Bolaji said: “We are hosting an official of the PGA of Europe, who is going to inspect our playing turf.

“The inspection visit is to fulfill the last conditions for full membership of the PGA of Europe.

“This will enable our members to benefit from all opportunities that are available to members of the European PGA.

“We need to spread our tentacles beyond Africa; we can use more exposure and also publicity. We want to showcase our talented players to the world.

“Also by so doing, amateur players have something to challenge them to aspire to be professional players.”

Bolaji said the inspection and meeting with stakeholders will kick off at the Ikoyi Club 1938.

NAN reports that the PGA European Tour is an organisation which operates the three leading men’s professional golf tours in Europe: the elite European Tour, the European Senior Tour and the Developmental Challenge Tour.

Its headquarters is in Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.

NAN.