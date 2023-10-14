P20 Summit: Nigeria set to partner with world on SDGs — Yari

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Water Resources, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, has stated that Nigeria will continue to partner with the world on meeting the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The former Governor of Zamfara State said this on the sidelines of the G20 Parliamentary Summit in New Delhi, India.

Yari spoke alongside the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; and other legislators from Nigeria.

Yari, a former Governor of Zamfara State, emphasised the need for closer collaboration between the executive and legislative branches of government to meet the SDGs.

He said: “Summits like these are important because they allow us to see what other nations are doing in regards to collaborations between the executive and the legislative branches.

“We are here with the Speaker and the Deputy Senate President, who are our presiding officers, and all of us are learning a lot about how to bring a parliamentary dimension to global governance, raise awareness for the issues that matter, and build the necessary political support for Nigeria’s international commitments.”

The theme of this year’s summit is: “Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

Also Read:

The Nigerian delegation will be participating in four high-level sessions on Accelerating SDGs; Sustainable Energy Transition; Women-led Development; and Transformation in Peoples’ Lives through Public Digital Platforms.

“I am excited about partnering with the world to get things done in Nigeria, and I am grateful to the leadership of both chambers for this opportunity to strengthen our legislative relationships and parliamentary knowledge,” Yari said.