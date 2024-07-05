Oyo: Applicants can apply for teaching jobs without TRCN licence — Adeniran

The Oyo State Government has said applicants without the licence of the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria can apply for the teaching job advertised by the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board.

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, stated this on Friday on Fresh FM, Ibadan.

Recall that the Oyo State Government opened its job portal for primary school teachers.

It said the portal will remain open from June 25, 2024 to July 9, 2024.

Adeniran however, said after being employed, each teacher must register for the TRCN’s licence as this would be one of the major requirements for promotion by the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission.

Reacting to questions on the eligibility of teachers with National Certificate of Education qualification, Adeniran said the Oyo State Government is aware of the importance of the licence, however, it will be a great disservice to deny prospective applicants of the job.

He added that they can register with the council while on the job.

The OYOSUBEB boss, who is a registered member of the council, said the Oyo State Government was committed to the standardisation of the teaching profession in the state.

Dr. Adeniran therefore advised National Certificate on Education holders and degree holders to apply as the deadline is fast approaching.

He said: “We have been receiving messages on the prospects of applicants without the licence of TRCN.

“No doubt, as a teacher, you must register with the council.

“However, we will allow them to apply.

“Those employed without the certificate must as a matter of duty register immediately.

“This present government is planning to recruit 7,000 teachers and we are keen on employing duly qualified ones.

“Those who are licensed by the TRCN have added advantages.

“We do not want quacks.

“This is why the examination process will take written and oral stages.

“If you are lucky to be employed, without a TRCN licence, you must get it as soon as you can.”

Adeniran, who applauded the process of the application so far, said the portal has received over 55,000 applications as of Friday morning.

He added that to motivate the teachers, the Board intends to deploy each teacher within his/her local government of residence.

The Chairman, while speaking on the likely questions for the applicants, said to avoid uproar, religious questions will not be included in the Computer Based Test questions.

He advised job applicants to prepare for the next stages of the exercise, adding that the board would only employ suitably qualified candidates.

