Ogun: Ex-convict killed in front of father’s residence

The Ogun State Police Command has declared a manhunt for the assailants of an ex-convict, Adeniji Ibrahim, who was allegedly killed in front of his father’s at Abule Oke axis of Yewa North Local Government Area of the State.

According to a report sighted by The Eagle Online, the 28-year-old was killed in the early hours on July 3, 2024.

The Eagle Online gleaned that the case was reported at Imasayi Police Division by the father of the deceased, Adeniji Kamorudeen.

According to the report: “Kamorudeen had reported at the station that some group of people arrested his son with the allegations of stealing and later killed him at the front of his house.

“He stated further that he knew that his son, Ibrahim was a criminal and had just returned from prison for a similar criminal offence, noting that he did not suspect anyone in connection with the case.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said detectives, following the report, visited the scene, documented evidence through photographs, and thereafter deposited the corpse of the deceased at the mortuary of Ilaro General Hospital.

She said the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department as soon as the suspects are arrested.

