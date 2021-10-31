Oyo APC gets new Chairman amidst crisis, boycott of Congress

Isaac Omodewu, a former Commissioner during the administration of the late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi in Oyo State, has emerged the consensus Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

He emerged through consensus arrangement at the state congress held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan.

The congress held on Saturday after it was boycotted by some leaders of the party in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the congress was presided over by the Chairman of the State Congress Committee, Gambo Lawan.

The congress had earlier been postponed more than two times over alleged irregularities and falsification of the delegates’ list.

NAN reports that Chief Akin Oke, the State Chairman of the party, had on Friday in a statement raised the alarm that the delegates’ list had been falsified.

Among those who attended the congress that produced Omodewu as the chairman were former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala; Senator Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central); Asimiyu Alarape, a former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly; and some serving members of the State Assembly.

Omodewu, in his acceptance speech, said the congress signalled the beginning of another chapter of the party in the state.

“I belong to no one, I belong to all members of our great party. My main task is to unite all tendencies within the party and lead APC to victory in 2023 general elections and beyond,” he said.

Meanwhile, some leaders the party had earlier on Saturday at a news conference held at Premier Hotel, Ibadan described the congress as “a mere birthday celebration”, calling for its suspension.

The leaders were calling for the suspension of the congress over alleged falsification of the delegates’ list.

Senator Ayoade Adeseun, who spoke on behalf of the leaders, appealed to the national leadership of the party to delay the state congress till when the authentic delegates’ list was provided.

Adeseun, flanked by other leaders, alleged that a serving senator and former governor were responsible for the falsification of the delegates’ list.