Oyo 2027: Scores of SDP members dump party, join PDP

In another twist of events, scores of former members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), have denounced their membership for the party and joined the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State.

A prominent member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and House of Representatives aspirant, John Ogunsola, led the defectors in their hundreds from SDP to PDP in Oluyole Local Government, Oyo State.

During the reception, Ogunsola praised Governor Seyi Makinde for his transformative leadership and impactful initiatives, which he credited as key factors attracting new members to the PDP.

Ogunsola pledged to intensify grassroots support for the PDP as the party gears up for the upcoming elections, emphasising the importance of unity among existing members.

“Let us embrace our new members with open arms and work together to propel our state’s progress,” he urged.

Welcoming the defectors at the party secretariat, the PDP chairman for Oluyole Local Government, Mukaila Adegbola, congratulated the defectors on their decision to join the ruling party.

He reassured them that they would find fulfillment and opportunity within the PDP, stating, “The PDP stands as a beacon of growth and development for our citizens, delivering true dividends of democracy.”

Adegbola highlighted the positive impact of Governor Makinde’s administration, which he believed has made it easier for Ogunsola to attract new members from the SDP.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Dauda Awayewaserere, attributed their decision to join the PDP to the good leadership style and excellent performance of Governor Makinde.

He assured the PDP leadership of their unwavering support and loyalty, asserting that more former SDP members are poised to join their ranks.

The new members pledged their commitment to strengthening the PDP’s presence in both the local government and the state, promising to contribute significantly to the party’s development and success.

“We are dedicated to making the PDP a more vigorous force in our community and beyond,” they affirmed.

Post Views: 3