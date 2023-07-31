Oyebanji unveils 21 Commissioners, 14 Advisers

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has unveiled a list of 21 new commissioners and 14 Special Advisers in a bid to expand and reposition the state executive council for a more effective actualisation of the administration’s development agenda.
This is sequel to the successful screening and confirmation of the 21 names of commissioners-designate forwarded to the state Assembly last month, as well as the Assembly’s approval for additional 10 Special Advisers for the Governor.
The State Assembly’s confirmation was communicated to the Governor last Friday in a letter signed by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Adeoye Aribasoye. The Governor had earlier been given an approval for 10 Special Advisers by the previous Assembly in October last year.
The inauguration of the new commissioners and Special Advisers will hold on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Osuntokun Pavilion, Government House Grounds, Ado-Ekiti.
The appointees are expected to utilise the one week between the date of the announcement and the inauguration date to make necessary arrangements- including disengagement from their previous working places, travels and other plans as they will be resuming work in their respective offices immediately.
The new Commissioners are:
1. Dr (Mrs) Kofoworola Aderiye (mni)
2. Mr Oyeniyi Adebayo
3. Mr Seun Fakuade
4. Chief Folorunso Olabode
5. Mr Adedayo Gold Adesola
6. Dr Kareem Makanjuola Akande
7. Prof. Patrick Tedela
8. Prof Ojo Bakare
9. Mr Ajobiewe Kolawole Kehinde
10. Mr Fasae Kayode Omotayo
11. Mrs Tayo Adeola
12. Prof Bolaji Aluko
13. Mr Ebenezer Boluwade
14. Otunba Dolamu Adeniyi
15. Rt. Hon Karounwi Oladapo
16. Mrs Peju Babafemi
17. Mr Atibioke Ojo Olaiya
18. Hon (Mrs) Tosin Aluko
19. Rt. Hon. Olatunbosun Taiwo
20. Mr Adebayo Adesola O.
21. Mr Awe Abimbola Olufemi
The Special Advisers are:
1. Hon Tade Aluko
2. Mr Gboyega Oloniyo
3. Hon Gbenga Agbeyo
4. Chief (Mrs) Kemi Olaleye
5. Hon Abiola Olowokeere
6. Hon Femi Ajayi
7. Hon (Mrs) Yemisi Ayokunle
8. Mrs Oluremi Ajayi Babington
9. Mrs Adetoun Agboola
10. Dr Ekundayo John Moyo
11. Mr Ayeni Odunayo Adeola
12. Mr Niyi Idowu
13. Mr Akinyele Olatunji Sunday
14. Dr Azeez Mayowa Akeem