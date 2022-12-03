Oyebanji signs N21b supplementary budget

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Friday accented to the N21 billion supplementary budget duly passed by the state House of Assembly.

With the development, the Appropriation for the 2022 fiscal year stands at N122,669,039,657.27, (one hundred and twenty-two billion, six hundred and sixty-nine million, thirty- nine thousand, six hundred and fifty-seven hundred, twenty-seven Kobo) consisting of N83,907,265,490.61 for recurrent expenditure and N38,761,774,166.66 for capital expenditure.

The 2022 Appropriation originally was N100, 753,993, 241.60 with recurrent expenditure at N60,459,997,347.79 and capital at N40,293,995,893.81.

Signing the supplementary budget, which is a rejig of the 2022 appropriation to take care of current economic realities and components of the six pillars development agenda of his administration, Oyebanji said the new appropriation would enable the administration take care of so many pressing issues crucial to the development of the state.

He commended members of the State House of Assembly for prioritizing the interest of the state above any other considerations by working speedily on the passage of the budget.

The supplementary budget was presented to the House of Assembly in October with the hope of helping the government deliver on its avowed promises to the people.

Governor Oyebanji, who appealed to the Legislators to give the passage of the 2023 appropriation bill speedy consideration before the end of the year, commended them for their support for the administration.

He also gave kudos to members of the House for the amicable resolution of the recent impasse without external influence. He also called on non APC members to leave the party alone and allow them resolve their issues.

“One of the reasons for this ceremony is to show to the whole world that you have resolved your internal wrangling amicably and to also put pressure on you in respect of the 2023 appropriation bill before you. It is my hope that before the end of the year, we will come here again to sign that bill into law because as at today, five weeks plus have gone out of our four-year tenure without an appropriation duly passed and signed.

“I must thank you that since I became Governor, you have been of immense support, I am grateful and I promise that we will work together in the interest of our people,” he said.

Earlier, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bunmi Adelugba, said the presentation of the supplementary budget was to demonstrate the resolve of the governor to place high premium on accountability, probity and transparency in government spending.

The Speaker assured the Governor of robust and cordial working relationship with the administration to enhance its success.

The ceremony was also attended by the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro; Head of Service, Barrister Bamidele Agbede; Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Akintunde Oyebode; members of the State House of Assembly; members of the state executive council and other top government officials.





