Oyebanji sets up committee on political appointments

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has set up a committee to advise him on his choice of political appointees.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Olayinka Oyebode, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Oyebode said the setting up of the committee was in fulfilment of the promise of Oyebanji for inclusiveness in the appointment of political office holders.

The statement, which listed the members of the eight-man committee, said: “In fulfilment of his pre-election promise to the people of Ekiti State to get them involved in the appointment of political office holders in his government, the state Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed an eight-member committee to coordinate the process.

“The committee has the mandate of the Governor to consult with relevant stakeholders across the 16 local government areas of the state, screen and recommend names of suitable candidates for political appointment.

“Some of the key requirements the committee will consider, aside paper qualifications, include track record, character, competence, compassion, integrity, diligence and contribution to community development, among others.

T”he committee’s task, however, does not cover appointment into the governing councils of state-owned tertiary institutions, as there are laid down procedures guiding such appointment.”

To serve as Chairman of the committee is Chief George Akosile, while Prof. Modupe Adelabu, Paul Omotoso, Chief Alaba Bejide, Chief Olajide Awe, Chief Ronke Okusanya, Bayo Aina and Lekan Ijidale are members.

Oyebode said the inaugural meeting of the committee is scheduled for April 3, 2023.