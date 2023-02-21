Oyebanji hails Appeal Court ruling on Ekiti election

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has hailed Tuesday’s ruling of the Court of Appeal which reaffirmed his election as Governor of the state; describing it as victory for democracy and the people of the state.

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Ado-Ekiti, had dismissed the appeal of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Engr Segun Oni, for lacking in substance.

Governor Oyebanji in a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media), Yinka Oyebode, said his victory is to the glory of God and joy of the people of Ekiti State, whose mandate was reconfirmed by the appellate court.

Oyebanji, who described the ruling of the Appeal Court ruling as a “landmark judgement”, thanked the judiciary for living up to its reputation as the bastion of democracy and last hope of the common man.

The Governor said the judgement was a further proof that God had a hand in the mandate given to him by the people of Ekiti State on June 18, 2022.

He said the judgement should energize members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the people of Ekiti State to march to the polling units with renewed confidence and determination to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and all APC candidates during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

Restating his respect for Engr Segun Oni, Governor Oyebanji urged his supporters to celebrate in moderation and avoid any form of name calling or hostility against members of the opposition party. He pointed out that Engr Oni had the right to exercise his constitutional right of seeking judicial intervention in the matter.

“I commend the judiciary for this landmark judgement. The judiciary is living up to the expectation of the people. This is victory for democracy and the rule of law.

“I dedicate this victory to God and the good people of Ekiti State who have continued to show tremendous support for the administration. It’s a validation of what they did during the election and I thank the judiciary for upholding our victory as a party.

“I just want to plead with all our supporters. Let us celebrate moderately. There is no need to quarrel with anybody or resort to name calling. We are one in Ekiti State. The party that has gone to court did so in exercise of its fundamental right.

“The judgement should energize our members to march to the polling units determined to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and all APC candidates on Saturday, February 25.

“I further re-state my respect for Engr. Segun Oni and further invite him back to APC and also join us in the task of making our people prosperous,” the Governor added.