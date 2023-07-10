Oyebanji directs Police, DSS, Amotekun to arrest abductors of Ekiti APC chairman

828 828

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti on Sunday directed the Police, DSS and Amotekun Corps to free the abducted State Chairman of the APC in Ekiti, Paul Omotoso and two others from captivity.

Oyebanji, represented by his Deputy, Monisade Afuye, gave the directive on Sunday, when he visited Omotoso’s family at Imesi-Ekiti, Ayekire Local Government Area of the state to sympathise with them on the devastating incident.

He stated that Omotoso shouldn’t only be rescued unscathed, that the perpetrators of the dastardly act be nabbed and made to face the full weight of the laws.

The former Commissioner, Omotoso, and two others, were abducted by gunmen along Agbado-Imesi road on Saturday and whisked to an unknown destination.

According to information from family members, Omotoso is said to have attended a wedding at Ikare Akoko, in Ondo State, and was returning to Ado-Ekiti when the evil men struck.

Similarly, the governor, who was received by the victim’s family, also visited the Onimesi of Imesi-Ekiti, Oba Olatunji Olatunde, to register his displeasure over the disturbing incident.

Oyebanji in his instruction, directed the Police and DSS operatives to comb the sprawling forests along Agbado-Imesi-Irun Akoko in Ondo State and other suspected areas to rescue the victims safely from where they are being held hostage.

The governor branded the incident as very troubling and disturbing, saying his government would continue to step up efforts to tighten noose on those who are occasionally terrorising Ekiti through senseless kidnapping, and made to face serious resistance.

As part of the ways to stamp out abduction in that axis of Ekiti, he assured that the state forest reserves extending from Agbado-Imesi-Ise would be resuscitated and put to use, to dislodge those using the area as hideout.

“Let me say that we are saddened by this news because we know the trauma this must have caused to his family members, his town, admirers, members of our great party in Ekiti and Nigeria in general.

“You could all attest to the fact that insecurity like this had been on a downward trend since Oyebanji took over about nine months ago. We won’t allow any evil doer to jeopardise our strategy to make Ekiti safe for investments and habitation.

“I hereby charge the security operatives – the police, DSS, army and other sister agencies to rescue him alive from these evil doers and reunite him with his family safe and sound.

“Please, help us appeal to our youths not to take laws into their hands. They should remain peaceful and calm and I can assure you that he will be released soon to join us,” he said.

During the brief visit to Onimesi, Oba Olatunde said his people were deeply saddened by the incident, saying the town had started organising prayers to ensure the victim’s return safely and reunite with the community.

Oba Olatunde said he had taken steps to calm down frayed nerves to avert any unrest from irate youths and subjects, who became livid by Omotoso’s abduction.

“We are organising prayers and we are hopeful that he will soon be released. Everything points to the fact that he will soon be released because the government and security agencies are deploying every arsenal to ensure that he regains freedom soon.”