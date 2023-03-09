Oyebanji commiserates with Sanwo-Olu, Lagosians over train accident

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has commiserated with his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Government and people of Lagos State over Thursday’s train accident that left about three people dead and several injured.

The accident involved a train and a Lagos State Staff bus around Ikeja area of the state.

Governor Oyebanji in a statement in Ado-Ekiti condoled Governor Sanwo-Olu, families and colleagues of victims of the accident, many of whom are workers in the state government employment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the accident and their families at this difficult time”, the Governor said in the statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode.

The Governor also prayed for speedy recovery for those who sustained injuries in the accident.

“The Government and the good people of Ekiti State commiserate with the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Government and people of the state over Thursday’s accident that claimed some lives. We share in this moment of grief.

“While we commiserate with the families and colleagues of the victims, we pray that God will repose the souls of the deceased and grant the injured speedy recovery,” the statement added.