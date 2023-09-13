Otedola speaks on Tinubu’s UAE diplomatic shuttle on visa, flight bans

Nigeria’s business mogul, Femi Otedola, has reacted to the diplomatic shuttle of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which resulted in the United Arab Emirates lifting the ban on visas for Nigerians and flights by Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways.

The Chairman of Geregu Power Plc made his position known in a statement he issued on Tuesday as Tinubu returned home.

Otedola said: “Only a leader who understands the importance of business would appreciate the enormous opportunities to be derived from restoring business relations between both countries.”

He also praised Tinubu for his bold policies aimed at repositioning the economy since he took over the saddle on May 29.

Otedola said: “It must be pointed out that his bold policies since assuming office, are the hallmark of a true leader who is not afraid or shy to take actions as long as such actions are in the national interest.

“Without a doubt, the current hardship will ease once these policies begin to bear fruits.

“I firmly believe the right measures are being taken and we are headed in the right direction.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is working, Nigeria will work.

“I advise my fellow countrymen and women to be patient.

“With Tinubu’s policies, Nigeria will fully recover in a few years.

“We are witnessing the storm before the calm.

“Now, the storm is blowing away.

“I am certain, very soon, we’ll begin to experience the inevitable calm and the progress that will naturally follow in a very short while.

“Middle Eastern investors remain one of the most liquid across the globe and it has been a shame that outside of a few investments in Dangote Cement and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Nigeria has not been able to attract capital from those regions.

“Indeed, Asiwaju has demonstrated leadership and the difference in his style of leadership is like night and day.

“Tinubu is leading from the front and his economic diplomacy, which we pray he sustains, is going to drastically change the image of the country, unlock foreign investments into the country and improve Nigeria’s perception internationally.

“We must all join hands to support this administration and we must all start seeing things beyond our differences.

“Nigeria badly needs foreign exchange and this move by the President will help improve forex inflows into the country. It is worthy of commendation.”