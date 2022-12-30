Osun SWAN Chairman Eulogises Pele

A football enthusiast in Osogbo, Osun, Timothy Agbor, has eulogized Edson Arantes do Nascimento, aka Pele, who died Thursday at 82.

He praised the world football legend in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo, the capital city.

Agbor, also the Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Osun State chapter, described Pele’s death as a big loss to the football community and that he would be greatly missed.

The association chairman described Pele as a legend, who was rated the greatest player in the history of the round leather game.

“I will just say that the little I read about the greatness of Pele is enough for one to conclude that he was indeed the GOAT (Greatest of All Times) in the world of soccer.

“He is the only player in football history to have won the World Cup three times – 1958, 1962 and 1970.

“A committee of experts in football voted him as the FIFA ‘Player of the Century’ in 2000. I can only say that he has left a big shoe and he died a legend.

“He came, saw, and conquered in football as a player, who scored a record 77 goals in 92 international matches for Brazil.

“While there is some debate among statisticians about his official career number of goals, the Guinness Book of Record puts his tally in a 21-year senior career at 1,279 goals in 1,363 games.

“Pele was regarded as the best-loved footballer of his or any other generation. He is indeed a legend and will be greatly missed,” Agbor said.

The football legend was reported to have been admitted to the hospital for almost one month for cardiac and renal dysfunction related ailment and treatment.

He was also said to have been battling with colon cancer since September 2021. NAN