Osun Crash: FRSC Corps Marshall, Biu, lauds patrol teams for returning N12m crash victims

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Dauda Ali Biu has commended the Patrol teams of Osun State Sector Command for returning N27,171,400 million recovered from crash victims

Biu, in a press statement signed Sunday by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, expressed satisfaction over the good conduct, honesty and sense of patriotism exhibited by the Personnel.

He applauded the team, saying that it did not only show professionalism in delivering their job, but also ensure that, integrity of the Corps which is one its hallmark was exhibited at the highest level.

He said that the returned and recovered money was witnessed by the DPO and DTO NPF Ipetu-Ijesa, Seriki Owena, Ilesa and Benin and the Hausa community.

Commending the patrol team and the entire personnel in Osun sector command, Biu assured continuous welfare of the staff across the county.

“I want to commend the entire team for being patriotic , honest , efficient and professional in delivering the mandate of the FRSC. This act they showed would never be forgotten as it is considered a great service to humanity.

“I want to charge every officer to emulate this character exhibited by the team, as good deeds pays off, the road is patient but does not forgive, Biu said.

Lamenting over the crash that occured in the state, Biu said that the crash would have been avoided if motorists adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations.

The Corps Marshal said that the multiple road accidents which occurred in Ipetu Ijesa, Oriade local government of the state claimed six lives while seven others sustained various degree of injuries.

Recall that the two commercial vehicles, an Opel and Toyota Sienna, were involved in the accident.

The probable causes of the crash the statement recalled were dangerous driving and excessive speeding.

Seven people were injured, six died, people involved were 14 and one person was not injured in the crash.

The injured victims were taken to Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, while corpses of the deceased were deposited at the same hospital morgue.

A sum of #21,900 that belongs to the driver who drove GBA440XA OPEL ZAFIRA was handed over to NPF Ijebu Ijesa. NPF towed the vehicles to their Station.

The Corps Marshal urged motorists to comply with the traffic rules and regulations so as to avoid crashes especially during this festive period.

He assured that the Corps would continue to ensure the safety of lives and property while reiterating the commitment of the FRSC in making the road safe for all.