Osoba, Momoh, Abati to attend Naija Times 3rd anniversary lecture, book presentation

Naija Times, a frontline online newspaper, is set to mark its third anniversary with a lecture and book presentation on October 19, 2023, at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

John Momoh, Chairman/CEO of Channels Media Group, has accepted to be Chairman of the occasion, while His Excellency, Aremo Segun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun State and the Doyen of Nigerian journalism, will be the Father of the Day.

Consummate journalist, TV anchor/radio host and former presidential spokesman, Dr. Reuben Abati, will be the Guest Speaker He will speak on the topic, ‘Journalism in the service of society,’ which is the slogan of Naija Times.

Azu Ishiekwene, one of Nigeria’s prolific writers and Editor-in-Chief of Leadership newspaper, will review the book titled, ‘For a Better Society.’ It is a compilation of Naija Times editorials on contemporary issues from September 2020 to July 2023.

According to a statement from the organisers of the anniversary activities, the guests list includes presidency officials, ministers, state governors, members of the National Assembly and media practitioners.

Other guests will be drawn from the organised private sector, academia, diplomatic community, development agencies, the clergy, traditional rulers, civil society organisations and women groups

“We thank God for the third anniversary of Naija Times,” says Ehi Braimah, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Naija Times. “Families and friends often ask how we survive the turbulent economic environment, especially in a poorly funded media industry,’ Braimah continues.

“The times are indeed tough but we will not fold our arms in lamentation. I have been privileged to work with two experienced journalists as partners since the founding of Naija Times. They are Akpandem James, Chairman of our Editorial Advisory Board, and Jahman Anikulapo, our Editorial Director.

“We also have other professionals on our Editorial Advisory Board who have been very supportive of the vision of Naija Times. We publish weekly editorials where we interrogate key national issues.

“It was at one of our meetings in March this year that we decided to put all our editorials since inception of Naija Times into a book form.

“The book will be a valuable resource for media practitioners, communications specialists, political leaders, strategists and consultants, CEOs, public policy analysts, civil servants, parliamentarians, legal practitioners, human rights activists, researchers, scholars, students, sports administrators, entrepreneurs and captains of industry, diplomats, economists as well as public affairs commentators.”

Naija Times was formally launched on September 15, 2020 with the primary objective of advocating for a better Nigeria with strong institutions, respect for the rule of law and defending the public interest. These ideals are expressed in the vision and mission statements of the newspaper.

The 3rd anniversary is being supported by the following organisations: Nigerian Breweries Plc., Nigerian Communications Commission, UBA, Dangote and Air Peace.