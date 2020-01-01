Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen, on Tuesday paid surprise visit to Lovesome Orphanage home, Lagos to dish out goodies to the kids.

The Lille of France goal poacher in company of his brother, Andrew Osimhen, and other close friends, said the kids are his friends as he always pay visits to the home whenever he is in the country.

His words: “I came from a very poor home and it is important for me to give the kids support the very best way I can.

“This is one of the numerous ways of showing them some love.

“I believe the kids were very happy with the gesture and they have promised to remember me in the their prayers.

“I have always paid them visits and have assured them that I will keep coming here whenever I’m in the country.”

Osimhen however urged well-meaning individuals, government and corporate bodies to come on board and support the kids.

Some of the wards at the home are presently in secondary schools and tertiary institutions in the country.

Items such as bags of rice, toiletries, drinks, noodles, beverages, clothes, shoes, stationaries were donated to the home.