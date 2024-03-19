Osimhen out of Super Eagles friendlies + Why he is not available

Napoli have confirmed that Victor Osimhen will not be going on international duty with Nigeria’s Super Eagles.
Osimhen was on the bench for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Inter at San Siro and barely trained in the days before the match.
Coach Francesco Calzona confirmed it was due to an inflammation of the scar from an old injury.
It seems as if he has still not fully recovered because Osimhen is not on the list of players Napoli released on international duty.