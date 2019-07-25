Governor Samuel Ortom on Thursday said the death of Chief Elizabeth Ivase, a second Republic Education Minister.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase in Makurdi.

NAN reports that late Chief Ivase, a traditional Tiv title holder “Penda’tyo u Tiv” and OON, before her death, served in the Shehu Shagari government as the minister of education.

Ortom said her death was a huge loss to Benue State and the country, adding that she was a caring mother and a woman of distinction, who had an illustrious career in public service at all levels of governance.

He said: “Chief Ivase was an epitome of womanhood, a foremost politician, eminent person, experienced administrator and community leader; she was kind-hearted, humble and dedicated her life to the service of God and humanity.

“As a trailblazer, Ivase set records with her outstanding performance while serving in various capacities including being a two-time Commissioner in Benue State and a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The governor said Ivase before her death mentored the younger generation while championing girl-child education and women’s rights in general.

He said: “The death of Ivase has created a vacuum which will be difficult to fill.”

He urged the bereaved family to take solace in the fact that their mother had lived a fulfilled life with numerous contributions to the development of her fatherland.

Ortom prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the entire Orvihi-Ivase family as well as Mbayion community in Gboko Local Government Area the fortitude to bear the loss.